ISIS Leader Killed During U.S Raid In Syria, Biden Says

A U.S. raid in Syria has resulted in the death of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the leader of ISIS, President Joe Biden announced Thursday (February 3) morning in a statement obtained by ABC News.

"Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place," Biden said.

"Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi—the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation. I will deliver remarks to the American people later this morning. May God protect our troops," Biden added.

The White House's verified Twitter account shared a photo of President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and members of the national security team watching the counterterrorism operation take place from the Situation Room.