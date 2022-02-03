ISIS Leader Killed During U.S Raid In Syria, Biden Says
By Jason Hall
February 3, 2022
A U.S. raid in Syria has resulted in the death of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the leader of ISIS, President Joe Biden announced Thursday (February 3) morning in a statement obtained by ABC News.
"Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place," Biden said.
"Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi—the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation. I will deliver remarks to the American people later this morning. May God protect our troops," Biden added.
The White House's verified Twitter account shared a photo of President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and members of the national security team watching the counterterrorism operation take place from the Situation Room.
President Biden, Vice President Harris and members of the President’s national security team observe the counterterrorism operation responsible for removing from the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS. pic.twitter.com/uhK75WeUme— The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 3, 2022
The Pentagon confirmed U.S. special operations forces completed what was described as a "successful" counterterroism mission in northwest Syria Wednesday (February 2), but didn't provide additional details.
"U.S. Special Operations forces under the control of U.S. Central Command conducted a counterterrorism mission this evening in northwest Syria. The mission was successful. There were no U.S. casualties," said John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, in a statement obtained by ABC News. "More information will be provided as it becomes available."
One of the helicopters used in the mission was reported to have experienced a mechanical problem and was later blown up by U.S. forces after being grounded, a U.S. official confirmed.