Kanye West Splurges On Julia Fox & Friends For Her Birthday: See The Spree

By Kiyonna Anthony

February 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West and Julia Fox are still going strong. The Grammy Award winning rapper splurged on his girlfriend for her 32nd birthday on Wednesday, buying the actress and all her friends Birkin bags. Ye took the Uncut Gems star out for a birthday bash at Lucien in New York City before going on the Hermes bag spree. Ye also got his lady some new jewelry before hitting new hot spot, Sei Less, to end the night.

Kanye played songs from his upcoming Donda 2 album for his guests at Sei Less, including his hip hop comrade 2 Chainz as well as comedy legend Dave Chappelle. The birthday night out comes just days after the rapper and actress made headlines after a steamy photo of the couple making out made its rounds online.

Photographer Danielle Levitt posted the viral photo featuring some of Hollywood's coolest (adult) kids with the capiton:

"Michele Lamy, @lalamichmich the conductor, poet, and priestess, is unparalleled in her ability to create dynamic happenings that challenge the expected. She wages a creative war on the bland. Her influence is boundless. Shot in Paris at a dinner to celebrate @kanyewest@anselm_kiefer and @rickowens and to engage us all @kingpush @yasiinbey @juliafox @davechappelle @richieshazam @brianaandalore @harryeelman @coopervazquez It was special."

Aside from his personal life, Kanye is back to focusing on the music after announcing the follow-up album to DONDA, dropping February 22, 2022 --- executively produced by Future. Ye teased the upcoming project with the caption:

"DONDA2 COMING 2 22 22 EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY FUTURE"

Is 2022 the year of Ye?

