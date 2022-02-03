Kanye West Splurges On Julia Fox & Friends For Her Birthday: See The Spree

Kanye West and Julia Fox are still going strong. The Grammy Award winning rapper splurged on his girlfriend for her 32nd birthday on Wednesday, buying the actress and all her friends Birkin bags. Ye took the Uncut Gems star out for a birthday bash at Lucien in New York City before going on the Hermes bag spree. Ye also got his lady some new jewelry before hitting new hot spot, Sei Less, to end the night.