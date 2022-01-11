Kim Kardashian Breaks Her Silence On Kanye West Dating Julia Fox

Kanye West and Julia Fox are officially an item, and the rapper's estranged wife Kim Kardashian is speaking out to share her thoughts on the budding relationship. According to TMZ, a source close to Kim says KKW is "happy to see Kanye out smiling again and only wants to see him end up with a good person; something that's up to Kanye to figure out, and not for Kim to judge."

The source also says that for Kim, she's glad that Fox is a fan and would rather deal with that, than a hater. The SKIMs founder has reportedly moved on from Kanye officially and is enjoying time with her new beau, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Kim's comments comes just days after Julia gushed being a "die-hard OG" fan of Keeping Up With Kardashians on her Forbidden Fruits podcast, sharing that she's watched the show since it started in 2007, and admitted that she misses it now that it's over.

That's not the only connection that the Uncut Gems stars has to her new beau's estranged wife. Fans discovered that she also modeled for Kim's SKIMs Shapewear line back in 2020. As for her romance with Kanye, Julia shared with Interview Magazine:

“It was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”

For their second date at Carbone's in NYC, Julia shared:

"We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play. Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.”

Love wins.