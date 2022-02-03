Kodak Black Shoots His Shot At DreamDoll, Promises To Be Faithful
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 3, 2022
Kodak Black is never shy when it comes to shooting his shot. On Friday, the "Super Gremlin" rapper tried his hand once again with New York rapper DreamDoll by calling her out in an Instagram video, promising to be a "good boy". Kodak shared:
"Dream Doll! 'Sup baby. I'm so ***** about you. A lil baby was trying to leave with me from the club last night. I'm already being faithful."
Kodak's plea comes just days after the 24-year old star asked the Bronx rapper to be his Valentine. He even got custom watch made for her, whenever she decides to take him up on his offer. Black posted (then deleted):
“I Ain’t Saying You Gotta B Mine All I Wanna Know Is Will You Be My Valentine ??? Only 8 Of These Watches Was Made & I Know Pink Yo Favorite Color … I Got Rafaello Ready To Push Dat Button , Just Fa You Bae You Special You My Dream Girl @dreamdoll @rafaelloandco,."
Kodak is not stranger to using social media to flirt with his famous crushes. Just last year, he posted a video of himself singing a ballad, while declaring his love for JT from the City Girls.
“I want City Girls’ JT on this right here"
Kodak Black shoots his shot with Lil Uzi Vert's ex JT from City Girls 👀 pic.twitter.com/t1forgGjsB— STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) February 14, 2021
While it may be too late for him and JT, Kodak is still waiting for DreamDoll to respond to his advances. As for Dream, she's currently riding the high of being named one of Hip-Hop & R&B artist to watch in 2022.
Only time will tell if Kodak will get his dream Valentine's Day.