Las Vegas Bartender Who Was Robbed & Forced To Pay Back Thousands Now Suing

By Ginny Reese

February 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Las Vegas bartender, Edward Parker, 42, was robbed at gunpoint in December of 2020. What came next was something he never could've imagined, reported MSN. According to the bartender, he was given an ultimatum to either pay back the money that the robber stole or "be fired."

8 News Now reported that the robber took $3,937.35. His former employer said that it was his job to pay it back. So, he took $300 out of his paycheck each month until it was paid off.

Parker said he wasn't in his right mind when he agreed to pay back what was stolen. "I wasn’t thinking right. I just had a gun shoved in my face and I signed the document." He signed the papers only "three to four" hours after the robbery occurred.

Now, Parker is getting back what was rightfully his. He filed a lawsuit against his former employer as a "demand for repayment, for money that was taken from him," according to Sam Mirejovsky.

Parker said he hopes the lawsuit proves that no employee is "to small" and that business owners will be held accountable for their actions. "I’m hoping to show them that I can lead by example and if you guys have problems with employers, don’t be afraid to speak up. You’re not alone out there."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices