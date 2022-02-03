Las Vegas Bartender Who Was Robbed & Forced To Pay Back Thousands Now Suing

Las Vegas bartender, Edward Parker, 42, was robbed at gunpoint in December of 2020. What came next was something he never could've imagined, reported MSN. According to the bartender, he was given an ultimatum to either pay back the money that the robber stole or "be fired."

8 News Now reported that the robber took $3,937.35. His former employer said that it was his job to pay it back. So, he took $300 out of his paycheck each month until it was paid off.

Parker said he wasn't in his right mind when he agreed to pay back what was stolen. "I wasn’t thinking right. I just had a gun shoved in my face and I signed the document." He signed the papers only "three to four" hours after the robbery occurred.

Now, Parker is getting back what was rightfully his. He filed a lawsuit against his former employer as a "demand for repayment, for money that was taken from him," according to Sam Mirejovsky.

Parker said he hopes the lawsuit proves that no employee is "to small" and that business owners will be held accountable for their actions. "I’m hoping to show them that I can lead by example and if you guys have problems with employers, don’t be afraid to speak up. You’re not alone out there."