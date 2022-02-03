Retired Army Veteran Wins Big In North Carolina Lottery

A retired Army veteran in North Carolina was sure he was dreaming when he learned he was the lucky winner of a $100,000 lottery prize.

Steven Sturdavant, of Onslow County, purchased a $1 Quick Pick Cash 5 ticket for the January 28 drawing from the Food Lion on Branchwood Shopping Center in Jacksonville. According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, he checked the winning numbers early Saturday (January 29) morning. Unlike other winners who were either shaking with excitement or in complete and utter shock, Sturdavant simply went back to sleep. It wasn't until a little later after the 63-year-old is a former Army staff sergeant woke up that he truly understood what had happened.

"I was half asleep when I first found out," he said. "When I woke up later that morning I had to check again to make sure I wasn't dreaming."

Sturdavant claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday (February 3), bringing home a total of $71,014 after state and federal taxes. When collecting his prize, he joked that he wouldn't believe it until he saw it for himself.

"I don't think it'll really sink in until I see it in the bank account," he said.

So what does he plan to do with his new winnings? He told lottery officials he wants to help out some of his family members, buy a new van and do some repairs around his home.