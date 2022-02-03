Several Tornado Warnings Issued In Alabama

Several tornado warnings were issued in Alabama and and multiple counties remain under a tornado watch.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega and Tallapoosa counties, which will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday (February 3).

A previous tornado warning for metro Birmingham was canceled at 3:25 p.m. local time.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northeastern Monroe County, northeastern Clarke County and Wilcox County.

A dispatcher for Hale County confirmed reports of significant damage and injuries in relation to a tornado that touched down in Alabama Thursday afternoon, according to Weather.com.

The dispatcher said Hale County authorities received several reports of people being trapped in their homes and multiple agencies were responding for emergencies in Sawyerville, which is located 70 miles southwest of Birmingham.

Local media outlets also reported multiple injuries along Highway 14.

The severe storms spawned after the temperatures increased drastically following Winter Storm Landon, which brought rain, snow and ice to Alabama and several neighboring states.

The National Weather Service is advising residents in the metro Birmingham area to take shelter if another tornado warning is issued Thursday night.