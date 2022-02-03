VIDEO: Unicorn Spotted Shoveling Snow In Oklahoma Neighborhood

By Dani Medina

February 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Am I seeing things or was a unicorn really seen shoveling snow in an Oklahoma neighborhood?

It's true. Although it's not what you think.

In a video shared on Facebook by Oklahoma City resident Karis Dick on Wednesday, a neighbor dressed in an inflatable unicorn costume is seen hilariously shoveling snow on the sidewalk. The unicorn makes its way across the front lawn and onto the sidewalk where it starts to shovel show and toss it behind it. The unicorn then admires its work, signals a thumbs up to its neighbor and scampers to the front door of the house.

Dick said in the comments of the video that the unicorn is actually his school's music teacher that lives across the street.

Unicorn spotted in my neighborhood!

Posted by Karis Dick on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Other commenters were overjoyed by this humorous interaction.

"Priceless!!" said one viewer.
"This is amazing!" said another.

Oklahoma is currently being slammed by a significant winter storm. More snow is expected Thursday after 4-6 inches of snow were dumped on Oklahoma City on Wednesday, according to The Oklahoman. No more than 2 inches of snow are expected on Thursday in Oklahoma City, but other parts of the state could see up to 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is expected through 9 p.m. while some parts west of Oklahoma City will see snow start to die down around 3 p.m.

