VIDEO: Unicorn Spotted Shoveling Snow In Oklahoma Neighborhood

Am I seeing things or was a unicorn really seen shoveling snow in an Oklahoma neighborhood?

It's true. Although it's not what you think.

In a video shared on Facebook by Oklahoma City resident Karis Dick on Wednesday, a neighbor dressed in an inflatable unicorn costume is seen hilariously shoveling snow on the sidewalk. The unicorn makes its way across the front lawn and onto the sidewalk where it starts to shovel show and toss it behind it. The unicorn then admires its work, signals a thumbs up to its neighbor and scampers to the front door of the house.

Dick said in the comments of the video that the unicorn is actually his school's music teacher that lives across the street.