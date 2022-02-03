Watch Yungblud Dedicate 'Love Song' To A Couple Who Got Engaged At His Show
By Emily Lee
February 3, 2022
This is surely a moment the couple will never forget.
During one of Yungblud's shows this week, a couple got engaged as he performed his song 'Love Song.' Yungblud was so moved by the romantic moment that he brought the couple up on stage and dedicated the rest of the song to them.
“That was f—king beautiful,” he said after witnessing the proposal. “Hello guys, I know you’re having a moment, but do you want to get on stage?"
“Guys, I just want to wish you the most f—king happy life together,” he continued once the freshly engaged couple was able to join him on stage. “I’m probably not going to be there for your first dance, so hopefully you can do that right here, right now."
Making the moment even more special for both the couple and the artist, Yungblud has previously described 'Love Song' as the first true "love song" in his discography. “I don’t say this very often, but I had a lot of violence in my house growing up. I was always very loved as a kid, but my idea of love—and what it meant to fall in love—got skewed," he candidly shared during a recent interview. "It was like, ‘If this is love, f—k that shit. I’m going to be all right on my own, thank you very much.’ But then I met someone and I fell in love and I realized I’d never been more wrong in my life.”
“I learned so much," he continued, referencing his former romance with fellow artist Halsey. "She was incredible and we were incredible together. But I didn’t just want to write a song about falling in love or being heartbroken, because no one can prepare you for the pain of heartbreak. It’s about falling in and out of love—with your arms open.”
Some fans in the audience were able to capture the special moment and shared clips on Twitter following the show.
In addition to his tour, Yungblud is busy behind-the-scenes getting his third album ready for release. Last January, the 24-year-old artist told fans he'd nearly completed this third outing just a few weeks after releasing his second on Instagram Live. “We’ve been locked down here. I’ve been so mad creative! I’ve literally nearly got another album done, which is just fucking mental. I can’t wait for you to see," he said at the time.
A few months later, Yungblud revealed that not only had he completed his third album, but a fourth body of work, as well. Neither project has received a title, release date, or any promotional singles as of yet.
During a recent conversation with The Sun, the English singer continued to promise his next album will deliver, whenever it's finally released. “It’s killer. Just you wait – it’s nearly done," he said. "I’ve got two albums ready but I’m just finishing the one to put out.”