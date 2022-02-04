Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About Arizona?

Jeopardy! is one of those game shows that is always fun to watch as you try to guess the answers and play along.

Stacker compiled a list of Jeopardy! questions about each state. According to the website, the "clue topics cover art, state history, weird state facts- with everything in between."

Here are the Jeopardy! questions that Stacker found about Arizona:

Clue #1: Arizona's Petrified Forest is mostly this type of tree that has four vowels in a row.

Clue #2: This city grew up around a flagpole erected to celebrate the U.S. Centennial of 1876.

Clue #3: Around 1905 these animals, not native to Arizona, were brought to a ranch in the state, where they now roam.

If you're not one for spoilers , maybe look away now. Here are the answers to each of the clues:

ANSWER: Sequoia

ANSWER: Flagstaff

ANSWER: Buffalo

