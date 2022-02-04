Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About Arizona?
By Ginny Reese
February 4, 2022
Jeopardy! is one of those game shows that is always fun to watch as you try to guess the answers and play along.
Stacker compiled a list of Jeopardy! questions about each state. According to the website, the "clue topics cover art, state history, weird state facts- with everything in between."
Here are the Jeopardy! questions that Stacker found about Arizona:
Clue #1: Arizona's Petrified Forest is mostly this type of tree that has four vowels in a row.
Clue #2: This city grew up around a flagpole erected to celebrate the U.S. Centennial of 1876.
Clue #3: Around 1905 these animals, not native to Arizona, were brought to a ranch in the state, where they now roam.
If you're not one for spoilers, maybe look away now. Here are the answers to each of the clues:
Clue #1: Arizona's Petrified Forest is mostly this type of tree that has four vowels in a row.
ANSWER: Sequoia
Clue #2: This city grew up around a flagpole erected to celebrate the U.S. Centennial of 1876.
ANSWER: Flagstaff
Clue #3: Around 1905 these animals, not native to Arizona, were brought to a ranch in the state, where they now roam.
ANSWER: Buffalo
Click here to see a complete list of Jeopardy! questions about each state.