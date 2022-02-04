Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About Colorado?

By Zuri Anderson

February 4, 2022

Are you a whiz when it comes to trivia about your state? You can test your knowledge now, thanks to Stacker.

The website collected three clues about every state from the hit TV show Jeopardy!, including Colorado.

Here are the Jeopardy! questions writers found about the Centennial State:

Clue #1: The view from this Colorado summit inspired the song "America the Beautiful.”

Clue #2: During prohibition, this Golden, Colorado, company switched to selling malted milk.

Clue #3: In 2005 this journalist went out with a bang; his ashes were shot from a cannon near his Colorado home.

Below are the answers to the clues! Look away now to avoid spoilers.

Clue #1: The view from this Colorado summit inspired the song "America the Beautiful.”

ANSWER: Pike's Peak

Clue #2: During prohibition, this Golden, Colorado, company switched to selling malted milk.

ANSWER: Coors

Clue #3: In 2005 this journalist went out with a bang; his ashes were shot from a cannon near his Colorado home.

ANSWER: Hunter S. Thompson

