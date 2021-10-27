Can You Guess The Most Popular Superstition In Colorado?

Have you avoided walking in front of a black cat, or stepping on a huge crack in the sidewalk? Do you ever freak out whenever your mirror breaks?

Those are just some of the most common superstitions you'll come across. While most people believe them to foretell fortunes, most of them are considered omens of bad luck. Some have even become common quirks in society, such as Friday the 13th and knocking on wood.

Only 9% of Americans considered themselves superstitious, while 20% say they're somewhat superstitious, according to a 2020 study by Statista. That's still a good chunk of the U.S. population, so which superstitions are popular in Colorado?

Paysbig.com checked out Google searches to find the most common superstitions in each state. The most popular one in the Centennial State is...

Friday the 13th!

These days happen a handful of times each year, usually considered a day of bad luck. That has changed over the years thanks to the iconic horror franchise of the same name.

Friday the 13th features a terrifying serial killer called Jason slashing up camp counselors at Crystal Lake. While there haven't been movies recently, some people like to celebrate Friday the 13th as a day to sit down and enjoy some horror movies or video games.

Click here to check out the most common superstitions in each state.