Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About Indiana?
By Ginny Reese
February 4, 2022
Jeopardy! is one of those game shows that is always fun to watch as you try to guess the answers and play along.
Stacker compiled a list of Jeopardy! questions about each state. According to the website, the "clue topics cover art, state history, weird state facts- with everything in between."
Here are the Jeopardy! questions that Stacker found about Indiana:
Clue #1: South Bend, Indiana, is home to a museum dedicated to this bygone automobile company.
Clue #2: In 1934 this notorious criminal escaped from a jail in Crown Point, Indiana, by using a fake gun carved from wood.
Clue #3: The earliest known use of this term was in an Indianapolis Star opinion piece of Sept. 20,1914.
If you're not one for spoilers, maybe look away now. Here are the answers to each of the clues:
Clue #1: South Bend, Indiana, is home to a museum dedicated to this bygone automobile company.
ANSWER: Studebaker
Clue #2: In 1934 this notorious criminal escaped from a jail in Crown Point, Indiana, by using a fake gun carved from wood.
ANSWER: John Dillinger
Clue #3: The earliest known use of this term was in an Indianapolis Star opinion piece of Sept. 20,1914.
ANSWER: First World War
Click here to see a complete list of Jeopardy! questions about each state.