Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About Indiana?

Jeopardy! is one of those game shows that is always fun to watch as you try to guess the answers and play along.

Stacker compiled a list of Jeopardy! questions about each state. According to the website, the "clue topics cover art, state history, weird state facts- with everything in between."

Here are the Jeopardy! questions that Stacker found about Indiana:

Clue #1: South Bend, Indiana, is home to a museum dedicated to this bygone automobile company.

Clue #2: In 1934 this notorious criminal escaped from a jail in Crown Point, Indiana, by using a fake gun carved from wood.

Clue #3: The earliest known use of this term was in an Indianapolis Star opinion piece of Sept. 20,1914.

If you're not one for spoilers , maybe look away now. Here are the answers to each of the clues:

ANSWER: Studebaker

ANSWER: John Dillinger

ANSWER: First World War

Click here to see a complete list of Jeopardy! questions about each state.