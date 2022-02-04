Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About Kentucky?

Jeopardy! is one of those game shows that is always fun to watch as you try to guess the answers and play along.

Stacker compiled a list of Jeopardy! questions about each state. According to the website, the "clue topics cover art, state history, weird state facts- with everything in between."

Here are the Jeopardy! questions that Stacker found about Kentucky:

Clue #1: Not cotton, but this rope-making plant was king in antebellum Kentucky, which grew almost all the United States' supply.

Clue #2: In an effort to save money, the Kentucky Coal Museum recently switched to this source of renewable energy.

Clue #3: In 1935 Kentucky's governor gave this restaurant founder his "rank.”

If you're not one for spoilers , maybe look away now. Here are the answers to each of the clues:

ANSWER: Hemp

ANSWER: Solar

ANSWER: Col. Sanders

