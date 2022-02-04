Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About Kentucky?
By Ginny Reese
February 4, 2022
Jeopardy! is one of those game shows that is always fun to watch as you try to guess the answers and play along.
Stacker compiled a list of Jeopardy! questions about each state. According to the website, the "clue topics cover art, state history, weird state facts- with everything in between."
Here are the Jeopardy! questions that Stacker found about Indiana:
Clue #1: Not cotton, but this rope-making plant was king in antebellum Kentucky, which grew almost all the United States' supply.
Clue #2: In an effort to save money, the Kentucky Coal Museum recently switched to this source of renewable energy.
Clue #3: In 1935 Kentucky's governor gave this restaurant founder his "rank.”
If you're not one for spoilers, maybe look away now. Here are the answers to each of the clues:
Clue #1: Not cotton, but this rope-making plant was king in antebellum Kentucky, which grew almost all the United States' supply.
ANSWER: Hemp
Clue #2: In an effort to save money, the Kentucky Coal Museum recently switched to this source of renewable energy.
ANSWER: Solar
Clue #3: In 1935 Kentucky's governor gave this restaurant founder his "rank.”
ANSWER: Col. Sanders
Click here to see a complete list of Jeopardy! questions about each state.