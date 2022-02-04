Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About Nevada?

Jeopardy! is one of those game shows that is always fun to watch as you try to guess the answers and play along.

Stacker compiled a list of Jeopardy! questions about each state. According to the website, the "clue topics cover art, state history, weird state facts- with everything in between."

Here are the Jeopardy! questions that Stacker found about Indiana:

Clue #1: In 1909, the legislature passed laws making this illegal; in 1931, they changed their minds.

Clue #2: The 1850s discovery of this "lode" named for a prospector set off a silver rush in Nevada.

Clue #3: The first live telecast of one of these originated in Nevada on April 22, 1952.

If you're not one for spoilers , maybe look away now. Here are the answers to each of the clues:

Clue #1: In 1909, the legislature passed laws making this illegal; in 1931, they changed their minds.

ANSWER: Gambling

Clue #2: The 1850s discovery of this "lode" named for a prospector set off a silver rush in Nevada.

ANSWER: The Comstock Lode

Clue #3: The first live telecast of one of these originated in Nevada on April 22, 1952.

ANSWER: A nuclear explosion (or detonation)

Click here to see a complete list of Jeopardy! questions about each state.