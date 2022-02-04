Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About Nevada?
By Ginny Reese
February 4, 2022
Jeopardy! is one of those game shows that is always fun to watch as you try to guess the answers and play along.
Stacker compiled a list of Jeopardy! questions about each state. According to the website, the "clue topics cover art, state history, weird state facts- with everything in between."
Here are the Jeopardy! questions that Stacker found about Nevada:
Clue #1: In 1909, the legislature passed laws making this illegal; in 1931, they changed their minds.
Clue #2: The 1850s discovery of this "lode" named for a prospector set off a silver rush in Nevada.
Clue #3: The first live telecast of one of these originated in Nevada on April 22, 1952.
If you're not one for spoilers, maybe look away now. Here are the answers to each of the clues:
ANSWER: Gambling
ANSWER: The Comstock Lode
ANSWER: A nuclear explosion (or detonation)
Click here to see a complete list of Jeopardy! questions about each state.