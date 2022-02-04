Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About Nevada?

By Ginny Reese

February 4, 2022

Jeopardy! is one of those game shows that is always fun to watch as you try to guess the answers and play along.

Stacker compiled a list of Jeopardy! questions about each state. According to the website, the "clue topics cover art, state history, weird state facts- with everything in between."

Clue #1: In 1909, the legislature passed laws making this illegal; in 1931, they changed their minds.

Clue #2: The 1850s discovery of this "lode" named for a prospector set off a silver rush in Nevada.

Clue #3: The first live telecast of one of these originated in Nevada on April 22, 1952.

If you're not one for spoilers, maybe look away now. Here are the answers to each of the clues:

ANSWER: Gambling

ANSWER: The Comstock Lode

ANSWER: A nuclear explosion (or detonation)

Click here to see a complete list of Jeopardy! questions about each state.

