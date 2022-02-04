Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About Oregon?

Are you a whiz when it comes to trivia about your state? You can test your knowledge now, thanks to Stacker.

The website collected three clues about every state from the hit TV show Jeopardy!, including Oregon.

Here are the Jeopardy! questions writers found about the Beaver State:

Clue #1: The town of Fossil once held annual "Days" of these departed reptiles, but the event is now extinct.

Clue #2: Writing in his journal in January 1806, he gave Clark's Mountain, Oregon, its name.

Clue #3: While president, Teddy Roosevelt established five national parks, including this one "deep" in Oregon.

Below are the answers to the clues! Look away now to avoid spoilers.

ANSWER: Dinosaur

ANSWER: Meriwether Lewis

ANSWER: Crater Lake National Park

