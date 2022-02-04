Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About Tennessee?

This southern state, also known by its Volunteer nickname, has been the subject of many clues on the hit TV quiz show Jeopardy!

Answer: What is Tennessee?

According to Stacker, every U.S. state has been featured as a clue on Jeopardy! throughout the course of its decades-long run. The site searched through the fan-created J! Archive and found three clues for each state for anyone wanting to test their own knowledge at home.

Below are three Jeopardy! clues about Tennessee. Play along to see how well you know the Volunteer State.

"The Tennessee Tailor" was a nickname of this president who was a tailor in Tennessee. Governor during Reconstruction, William Brownlow mobilized the Tennessee guard to crush this then-new hate group. In March 1925 the Butler Act was passed, prohibiting the teaching of this in Tennessee schools.

Do you have your answers? Keep on reading to see if you guessed correctly.

Clue 1: "The Tennessee Tailor" was a nickname of this president who was a tailor in Tennessee.

ANSWER: Andrew Johnson

Clue 2: Governor during Reconstruction, William Brownlow mobilized the Tennessee guard to crush this then-new hate group.

ANSWER: The Ku Klux Klan

Clue 3: In March 1925 the Butler Act was passed, prohibiting the teaching of this in Tennessee schools.

ANSWER: Evolution

How many did you get right?

