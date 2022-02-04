Chris Brown's Striking New Look Has Fans Excited For New Music
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 4, 2022
Chris Brown is switching up his look as he gears up to release new music. On Friday, the "Iffy" singer took to social media to debut his new, blonde cut, simply sharing:
"Yea, we back at it."
Fans flooded the comments, complimenting Brown on his vibrant new hair color. One fan gushed:
"Blonde hair means he’s about to bring some heat!"
Another chimed in:
"YASSSSSSS I WAS JUS SAYIN I MISS THE CHRIS W THE BLONDE"
This isn't the first time C. Breezy opted for the light blonde look. He originally died it blonde in 2011 before switching back in 2019 -- but with braids.
Chris' new cut comes on the heels of the star releasing his latest single entitled "Iffy" in preparation for his upcoming tenth studio album. Brown revealed the project will consist of 16 tracks, similar to his debut, self-titled album, which was released in 2005. He shared with his fans:
"The amount of songs on this one will be the same amount of songs as my first album. KEEP IT CLASSIC… Chris Brown to BREEZY!”
Aside from working on new music, Chris has been spending most of his time in dad mode with 7-year old daughter Royal and 2-year old son Aeko. The famous father posted a special message about his children for his 104 million Instragram followers, sharing:
"This generation will fix this planet. I’m doing my best to allow my child to grow and teach me to be better. All the fathers out there who don’t step up to the plate, you are missing out on what living really is.”
Breezy season is in full effect.