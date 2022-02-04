Chris Brown's Striking New Look Has Fans Excited For New Music

Chris' new cut comes on the heels of the star releasing his latest single entitled "Iffy" in preparation for his upcoming tenth studio album. Brown revealed the project will consist of 16 tracks, similar to his debut, self-titled album, which was released in 2005. He shared with his fans:

"The amount of songs on this one will be the same amount of songs as my first album. KEEP IT CLASSIC… Chris Brown to BREEZY!”

Aside from working on new music, Chris has been spending most of his time in dad mode with 7-year old daughter Royal and 2-year old son Aeko. The famous father posted a special message about his children for his 104 million Instragram followers, sharing:

"This generation will fix this planet. I’m doing my best to allow my child to grow and teach me to be better. All the fathers out there who don’t step up to the plate, you are missing out on what living really is.”