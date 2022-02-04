Drake & Son Adonis Spend Courtside Bonding Time As They Toast To A Game Win

By Kiyonna Anthony

February 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Seeing Drake in father mode never gets old.

On Thursday, the Certified Lover Boy kicked it courtside at a Toronto Raptors game with son Adonis, making for one of the most adorable father-son moments ever. The Raptors ambassador rocked a full beige and camo fit, adorned with a colorful beaded necklace featuring a charm of his son's first initial.

Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors
Photo: Getty Images North America

The dynamic duo cheered on Drake's Canadian home team while sitting courtside, and even had a mid-game toast with a cup of water and a soda. The multi Grammy Award winning star is often blessing fans with precious moments of his baby boy. Just last week, the four-year old blew fans away as he showed off his French skills for his superstar dad.

"You want I teach you how to speak en France?' [Speaks French]. 'I said, 'When you're older, you are all broken, and you're going to turn back into space."

Aside from being a dad, Drizzy has been making headlines recently after fans suspected that he could be "heartbroken" over Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's pregnancy news. Followers noticed that the Toronto rapper unfollowed the Bad Gal and her new beau on Instagram after finding out the news. Just days after the speculations, Drake took to Instagram with a cryptic message, leading many to believe that he's in fact, in his feelings. He posted the snowy, incognito photos with the caption:

"She said she’s been there before…but you never been with me so you never been."

However, no word on whether or not the post was directed at the singer.

Check out some of Drake and Adonis' cutest moments below:

