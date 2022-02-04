Drake & Son Adonis Spend Courtside Bonding Time As They Toast To A Game Win

Aside from being a dad, Drizzy has been making headlines recently after fans suspected that he could be "heartbroken" over Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's pregnancy news. Followers noticed that the Toronto rapper unfollowed the Bad Gal and her new beau on Instagram after finding out the news. Just days after the speculations, Drake took to Instagram with a cryptic message, leading many to believe that he's in fact, in his feelings. He posted the snowy, incognito photos with the caption:

"She said she’s been there before…but you never been with me so you never been."

However, no word on whether or not the post was directed at the singer.

Check out some of Drake and Adonis' cutest moments below: