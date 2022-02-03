Drake Shares Cryptic Message On Instagram After Unfollowing Rihanna

One fan joked:

"Everyone: Rihanna is pregnant!! Drake on the phone with Riri:“ I know our relationship was Rocky but you moved on ASAP"

Another chimed in:

"i can hear drake now: “i was tryna get my life together whats the rush on commitment messed around and had a baby thats not my kid is it you on asap time going down rocky roads im just wondering late nights will you hit my phone”

As for Drake unfollowing Rihanna, Rick Ross hopped in the conversation to offer his remedy for the pain by plugging his chicken franchise, simply commenting:

"@Wingstop"

The Certified Lover Boy has yet to (officially) speak out about Rih's pregnancy. Congrats again to the singer!