Dua Lipa To Host New Podcast 'At Your Service'
By Taylor Fields
February 4, 2022
Dua Lipa is an international pop star, and in addition to being an amazing singer, dancer and entertainer, she's showcasing her skills as a podcast host with her brand new podcast, "Dua Lipa: At Your Service."
"Dua Lipa: At Your Service," conceived and produced by Studio 2054 Productions, will officially kick off on February 11th with new episodes airing every week. During the podcast, Dua will be joined by special guests as they engage in refreshing and thought-provoking conversations brimming with tools, tips, recommendations and inspiring stories about fashion, music, literature, activism and more. These special guests include Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, Russell Brand, Bowen Yang, British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, novelist Hanya Yanagihara, Iraqi human rights activist Nadia Murad, and Creative Director French fashion house Balmain Olivier Rousteing (who will be featured in the first episode), among others.
Fans can listen to "Dua Lipa: At Your Service" on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard. The podcast will also be available to listeners in Spanish, Portuguese and French. Listen to a preview of the podcast below.
In a statement, Dua explained of her new podcast, "In my line of work, I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world and meet some of the most inspiring and fascinating people around. I’m excited to join forces with iHeart to share not only some of the amazing tips and lessons I’ve learned throughout my own journeys, but also to have a platform to spotlight some of the experiences and challenges others around the globe encounter and overcome every day."
Lipa teased that she had a podcast on the way during her appearance on this year's iHeartRadio Podcast Awards as she revealed the winner for Podcast of the Year. She said, "I've always enjoyed listening to podcasts. They're such an incredible way for people to share their art, express themselves, and build a community in an increasingly chaotic world. And, as you've seen tonight, podcasting is better and bigger than ever. We're reaching new audiences, cultivating new fans, and harnessing new opportunities to take podcast to even greater heights. Podcasting has given me a new outlet to learn, grow and create a space with my fans, both new and the old. So as someone who can very recently add podcaster to their job title, I'm so proud to be presenting this award tonight."