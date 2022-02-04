Dua Lipa To Host New Podcast 'At Your Service'

Dua Lipa is an international pop star, and in addition to being an amazing singer, dancer and entertainer, she's showcasing her skills as a podcast host with her brand new podcast, "Dua Lipa: At Your Service."

"Dua Lipa: At Your Service," conceived and produced by Studio 2054 Productions, will officially kick off on February 11th with new episodes airing every week. During the podcast, Dua will be joined by special guests as they engage in refreshing and thought-provoking conversations brimming with tools, tips, recommendations and inspiring stories about fashion, music, literature, activism and more. These special guests include Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, Russell Brand, Bowen Yang, British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, novelist Hanya Yanagihara, Iraqi human rights activist Nadia Murad, and Creative Director French fashion house Balmain Olivier Rousteing (who will be featured in the first episode), among others.

Fans can listen to "Dua Lipa: At Your Service" on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard. The podcast will also be available to listeners in Spanish, Portuguese and French. Listen to a preview of the podcast below.