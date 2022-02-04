Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian Of Kidnapping Their Daughter Chicago
By Emily Lee
February 4, 2022
On Friday (February 4), Kanye West aired some of his grievances against ex-wife Kim Kardashian quite publicly. The rapper, who now goes by Ye, took to Instagram to question what he should do about his 8-year-old daughter's presence on TikTok. He took a screenshot of North West's recent TikTok, then posted the screenshot to his own Instagram account apparently in order to source legal advice from his followers.
“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” he wrote in all caps.
Shortly after Kanye posted, Kim released a statement on her Instagram Story, "Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create," she wrote. "As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision -- because it brings her so much happiness."
"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all," Kim continued. "From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."
"Hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," she concluded.
Now Kanye has hit back at Kim, accusing her of kidnapping their daughter, Chicago West, among other accusations. "What do you mean by main provider ? America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address," the Donda rapper wrote. "You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way…"
Kim has yet to publicly respond to Kanye's follow-up.