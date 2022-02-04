Kanye West Calls Out Kim Kardashian For Posting North West On TikTok
By Emily Lee
February 4, 2022
On Friday (February 4), Kanye West aired some of his grievances against ex-wife Kim Kardashian quite publicly. The rapper, who now goes by Ye, took to Instagram to question what he should do about his 8-year-old daughter's presence on TikTok. He took a screenshot of North West's recent TikTok, then posted the screenshot to his own Instagram account apparently in order to source legal advice from his followers.
“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” he wrote in all caps.
For those who may not know, Kim and North share a joint TikTok account. As do Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter, Penelope Disick. It's believed this is in an effort to allow their kids to use and have fun with the popular app, while also monitoring their online activity.
This isn't the first time North's TikTok usage has made headlines. A while back, she went live on TikTok without her mother's permission. Her 12-year-old cousin, Mason Disick, was so concerned about North's unsupervised Livestream, he reached out to Kim about it via text. Kim shared the screenshots on her Instagram Story, calling Mason an "insightful king."
"I don't wanna disrespect North but I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that. I did the exact same thing as she did and now I regret saying one of the things I said. Just in case for safety," Mason's text read.
Kim wrote back to her nephew, writing: "I appreciate you looking out, Mason. And I agree. She felt bad and I don't think she will do it again but it could be good if you talk to her about it."
We'll just have to wait and see if Kim responds to Kanye's comments.