Nicki Minaj Dishes On Motherhood, Shows Off Curvy Body In All Black Fit

It's Nicki Minaj season, and the Barb has a lot to say.

Before releasing the video for her highly anticipated single "Do We Have A Problem" with Lil Baby, Nicki stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden and took over as host for the night. While asking host Corden a slew of questions, the diamond record rapper answered a few about her own life in the candid sit-down. When asked to describe the vibe in her home, Nicki shared:

"Papa Bear mania. 'Papa Bear does what he wants and gets on everybody's nerves all day, all night. Doesn't let us sleep and just walks around bossing us around all day. That's the vibe of my house. I had a beautiful, peaceful, fly, elegant master bedroom. Now on the side of my bedroom there are like, I don't know, it's like he has his own apartment in my bedroom."