Shabby-Looking Seattle House Selling For $480,000

A mossy-roofed shabby home in Seattle, Washington is selling for the average price of a normal house.

A listing on RESG shows an abandoned house located on 1407 E Alder St. in the First Hill neighborhood. Taking up 1,160 square feet, this home offers four bedrooms, one bathroom, and a detached garage for one vehicle. It was first built in 1945.

Graffiti seems to adorn the back of the home, while the foundation and stairs appear stable but in dire need of maintenance. Two large wooden boards protect one side of the house, while another picture shows a tree leaning on the roof.