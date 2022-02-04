Shabby-Looking Seattle House Selling For $480,000

By Zuri Anderson

February 4, 2022

Abandoned house interior
Photo: Getty Images

A mossy-roofed shabby home in Seattle, Washington is selling for the average price of a normal house.

A listing on RESG shows an abandoned house located on 1407 E Alder St. in the First Hill neighborhood. Taking up 1,160 square feet, this home offers four bedrooms, one bathroom, and a detached garage for one vehicle. It was first built in 1945.

Graffiti seems to adorn the back of the home, while the foundation and stairs appear stable but in dire need of maintenance. Two large wooden boards protect one side of the house, while another picture shows a tree leaning on the roof.

The lister makes it very clear though that the home is meant to be bought and fixed up, not lived in immediately. Here's part of the description for the vacant home:

"Fixer House with Multi Family Zoning in Seattle's Squire Park Community... May be site for townhouses or free standing homes. Mostly level, no environmental areas per city website, typical 5 ft shared driveway easement along east property line. House is vacant (this is a tear down and all locked up) but okay to walk into backyard. Please consider Squire Park - just moments from downtown, one block south of Seattle University est. 1889, and an easy stroll to all attractions of the popular '12th & Jefferson District.'"

If you're interested in purchasing this home, estimated monthly payments are $1,923.94. Click here to check out the full photo gallery and more details.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices