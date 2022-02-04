Shabby-Looking Seattle House Selling For $480,000
By Zuri Anderson
February 4, 2022
A mossy-roofed shabby home in Seattle, Washington is selling for the average price of a normal house.
A listing on RESG shows an abandoned house located on 1407 E Alder St. in the First Hill neighborhood. Taking up 1,160 square feet, this home offers four bedrooms, one bathroom, and a detached garage for one vehicle. It was first built in 1945.
Graffiti seems to adorn the back of the home, while the foundation and stairs appear stable but in dire need of maintenance. Two large wooden boards protect one side of the house, while another picture shows a tree leaning on the roof.
This house is being sold for $480,000.— Joshua Rodriguez (@Joshuajered) February 3, 2022
1407 E Alder St. Seattle, WA 98122 #affordablehousing is on my list. #CO08 pic.twitter.com/OzgRMFTM6F
The lister makes it very clear though that the home is meant to be bought and fixed up, not lived in immediately. Here's part of the description for the vacant home:
"Fixer House with Multi Family Zoning in Seattle's Squire Park Community... May be site for townhouses or free standing homes. Mostly level, no environmental areas per city website, typical 5 ft shared driveway easement along east property line. House is vacant (this is a tear down and all locked up) but okay to walk into backyard. Please consider Squire Park - just moments from downtown, one block south of Seattle University est. 1889, and an easy stroll to all attractions of the popular '12th & Jefferson District.'"
If you're interested in purchasing this home, estimated monthly payments are $1,923.94. Click here to check out the full photo gallery and more details.