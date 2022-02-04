South Carolina Mother, Daughter Report Rare Sighting Of Sea Creature

Taking a walk along the coast is a fun way to take a break and see the natural beauty of sea life. Maybe you find a sand dollar hidden on the beach or spot a dolphin enjoying a swim in the ocean. For one mother and daughter in South Carolina, they got to witness a rare sighting of a sea creature as it sat in the clear waters in North Myrtle Beach.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), Heather Leon and her mother were recently walking along North Myrtle Beach when they came across a common Atlantic octopus resting in the shallow water. While the octopus is typically seen in neutral colors, as they can easily shift hues to blend in to the sea floor, Leon and her mother saw the mollusk in its brightly-colored red form, per ABC News 4.

The SCDNR shared a short clip on its official Facebook page of the octopus in its full form before it swims away into deeper water.

Check out the video below.