Tennessee Animal Shelter Gets $7,000 Thanks To Betty White Challenge

A Middle Tennessee animal shelter received a large donation thanks to a "challenge" inspired by the late Betty White.

The beloved TV and movie actress passed away December 31, 2021, at the age of 99, weeks away from what would have been her centennial birthday on January 17. In the wake of her loss, many people across the country were inspired to take part in the "Betty White Challenge," which encouraged people to donate to their local animal shelter or organization on White's 100th birthday.

Pet Adoption & Welfare Services (PAWS) of Rutherford County was the recipient of the challenge, receiving nearly $6,000 on White's birthday and even more in the days before and after, FOX 17 reports. In all, the shelter got more than $7,000 in donations on behalf of White, who was known for her love of animals.

"PAWS is amazed by the response to the challenge and very grateful to have received such a large donation in honor of Betty White and her dedication to animals," said director Michael Gregory. "We send our sincerest thanks to all donors — your donation and support is making a big difference in the lives of the shelter pets."

According to the news outlet, all of the donations received by PAWS will go toward shelter advancements and its mission to find loving homes for the animals it cares for as well as education and community support.