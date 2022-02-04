Tennessee Jury Reaches Verdict In Trial Of Accused Waffle House Shooter

A jury in Middle Tennessee has reached a verdict in the trial of the man accused of killing four and injuring many more during a 2018 shooting at a Waffle House in Nashville.

After a lengthy delay, the trial for accused shooter Travis Reinking began on Monday (January 31). After days inside a courtroom listening to both the prosecution and defense, and hours in deliberation, a jury found Reinking guilty on all counts, including four counts of first-degree murder, on Friday (February 4), News Channel 5 reports.

Reinking was indicted on 16 counts, including four counts of murder, for the April 2018 shooting at the Bell Road Waffle House in Antioch that left four people dead: DeEbony Groves, Akilah DaSilva, Joe Perez and Taurean Sanderlin. Several others inside the restaurant were also injured before another diner, James Shaw Jr., jumped into action and wrestled the gun away from Reinking, FOX 17 reports. He was taken into custody after a day-long manhunt of the surrounding area.

The trial had been a long time coming after it was initially delayed while Reinking was treated for schizophrenia at a mental health facility in Nashville. He was eventually deemed fit for trial, where he pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The next phase in the trial will be sentencing, beginning 9 a.m. Saturday (February 5).