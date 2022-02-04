Winter Storm Causes Hundreds Of Drivers To Be Stranded On Texas Highway

Winter Storm Landon made its way through the state this week, causing treacherous road conditions in some areas.

The Weather Channel reported that there were several accidents along a northbound stretch of Interstate 10 near Kerrville. This caused the highway to be blocked and hundreds of drivers to be stranded in the frigid conditions for hours.

The highway became blocked on Thursday night and remained closed on Friday morning. According to the Daily Mail, some of the drivers were stuck on the highway for over 14 hours.

There were jackknifed semi trucks blocking a lot of the interstate along with vehicles struggling to make it over the hills covered in ice. According to News 4 San Antonio, deicing crews were on their way to the area on Friday morning.

Frigid temperatures caused concern for the stranded drivers. Temperatures in Kerrville dropped to just 19 degrees overnight with wind chills below zero.