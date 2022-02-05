112-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Footprints In Utah Possibly Damaged

Paleontologists and scientists have called on the Utah Bureau of Land Management to halt construction at the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite in Moab, Utah, after social media reports say 112-million-year-old dinosaur footprints may have been damaged.

The Center for Biological Diversity filed a cease-and-desist letter to the Utah Bureau of Land Management to stop construction in the area. On Wednesday, Utah BLM released a statement that said it would cease construction, according to Deseret News.

A visitor at the Mill Canyon Dinosaur Tracksite posted on Twitter, outraged at the fact that the Utah Bureau of Land Management was working on the land. "I’m just curious why @BLMUtah would park a bulldozer on one of North America’s top dinosaur track sites? Why would they rip out a board walk and attempt to replace it with something much heavier and without a paleontologist to supervise?" Utah resident Jeremy Roberts said. Roberts also shared photos of what appears to be tire tracks driving on the dinosaur footprints. Another local, Sue Sternberg, first reported the damage, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.