Female Utah Air Force Pilot To Fly F-35 In Super Bowl LVI Flyover
By Dani Medina
February 5, 2022
During the singing of the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI next weekend, look up! An Air Force pilot from Utah will be taking part in the flyover.
Major Kristin 'BEO' Wolfe will pilot the F-35 in the Heritage Flight Flyover ahead of the showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.
“It’ll be really exciting just for me as a pilot to see how it all comes together," Wolfe told FOX13. This is Wolfe's first official flyover event in an F-35.
Wolfe has been Commander of the F-35A Lighting II Demonstration at Hill Air Force Base in northern Utah for several seasons, according to FOX13. She has been serving in the Air Force for more than 10 years and previously served combat assignments with the F-35 and F-22 Raptor before joining the F-35 Demo Team.
How cool is this?!@F35demoteam, led by Major Kristin “BEO” Wolfe, from @HAFB will be one of five aircraft flying in formation during the National Anthem performance at #SuperBowlLVI on Feb. 13th! pic.twitter.com/AJMofpfCko— 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) January 24, 2022
Wolfe will be flying the F-35 in a a five-ship formation featuring five different aircrafts from five different Air Force bases across the U.S. According to FOX13, the four other aircrafts participating in the flyover are:
- P-51 Mustang, Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation, Chino, California
- A-10C Thunderbolt II, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona
- F-16 Fighting Falcon, Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina
- F-22A Raptor, Langley Air Force Base, Virginia
"I’ve never flown the five-ship with all four of us plus a warbird in it so that will be entertaining and also challenging. It’s much more complicated then say a four-ship of just F-35s doing a flyover for, you know, the Utah stadium. It's more complex because it is a five-ship of all dissimilar airplanes, so all five airplanes fly differently as different air speeds as well as they’re all a different wingspan, different length and that kind of stuff so to make a formation like that seem symmetrical and actually look good that is challenging in itself and then to actually nail the timing for a flyover is really complex," Wolfe said.
Super Bowl viewers might be able to get a look inside the aircrafts, too — they'll be equipped with live-streaming cameras.