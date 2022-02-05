Female Utah Air Force Pilot To Fly F-35 In Super Bowl LVI Flyover

During the singing of the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI next weekend, look up! An Air Force pilot from Utah will be taking part in the flyover.

Major Kristin 'BEO' Wolfe will pilot the F-35 in the Heritage Flight Flyover ahead of the showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

“It’ll be really exciting just for me as a pilot to see how it all comes together," Wolfe told FOX13. This is Wolfe's first official flyover event in an F-35.

Wolfe has been Commander of the F-35A Lighting II Demonstration at Hill Air Force Base in northern Utah for several seasons, according to FOX13. She has been serving in the Air Force for more than 10 years and previously served combat assignments with the F-35 and F-22 Raptor before joining the F-35 Demo Team.