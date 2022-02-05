At Least 3 U.S Postal Workers Robbed At Gunpoint In New Mexico

At least three U.S. postal workers have been robbed at gunpoint in the past month while working as a dangerous new trend takes flight in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

One incident occurred on January 11 near Unser and Western Trail, the United States Postal Inspection Service told KRQE. Two men and a woman robbed a letter carrier before getting away in a stolen car. In another incident a week later, a postal worker was robbed by two men near Central and Louisiana, again getting away in a car. This past weekend, a mail carrier was robbed by a man at the Mountain View Vista Apartments near Tramway and Indian School. He took off with keys from the community's mailbox.

"Thieves are always on the prowl trying to steal mail all year round," Kelly McNulty, a U.S. Postal Inspector, told KRQE.

While police and the postal service are working to return mail and mailbox keys to their rightful owners, McNulty offered advice for residents. "We encourage our customers to always get their mail during daylight hours. Most mail theft occurs during the evening time when it’s dark and no one is around," she said.

These suspects will face federal charges if they're caught. Those with information are encouraged to reach out to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or by filing a report online. Information leading to arrests could be rewarded with up to $50,000.