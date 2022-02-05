Chris Lane Reveals He 'Never Wanted To Get Married' Before Meeting His Wife
By Regina Park
February 5, 2022
It's been years since Chris Lane has been a bachelor, but the country star didn't always have plans of marrying and having kids. That is until he met his wife, Lauren Bushnell Lane.
"I never wanted kids," Lane dished in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week. "I honestly never wanted to get married. None of that."
The 37-year-old "Stop Coming Over" singer and the former Bachelor contestant got married in October 2019 and now share seven-month-old Dutton Walker together.
Lane said fatherhood has been "truly best thing in the world," admitting that he "cried his eyes out" when little Dutton was born.
"The day he was born, and I haven't told anybody this, but I cried my eyes out, because I felt like I was praying, 'Lord, thank you so much for not listening to me for all those years that I said I never wanted that," he told ET's Cassie DiLaura.
"I wouldn't have known what I was missing out on," Lane added.
And the country singer says he has his wife –– who he started dating in 2018 –– to thank for changing his mindset on things.
"You meet somebody that makes you want to change your mindset and then makes you want that," he said.
Lane is currently on his Fill Them Boots Tour, but says the couple is looking to add-on to their family.
"I know Lauren wants a little girl eventually, so I want that for her," he shared, admitting, "I prayed hard for a little boy, and I have that. So, now I want what she wants."