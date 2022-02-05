It's been years since Chris Lane has been a bachelor, but the country star didn't always have plans of marrying and having kids. That is until he met his wife, Lauren Bushnell Lane.

"I never wanted kids," Lane dished in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week. "I honestly never wanted to get married. None of that."

The 37-year-old "Stop Coming Over" singer and the former Bachelor contestant got married in October 2019 and now share seven-month-old Dutton Walker together.



Lane said fatherhood has been "truly best thing in the world," admitting that he "cried his eyes out" when little Dutton was born.



"The day he was born, and I haven't told anybody this, but I cried my eyes out, because I felt like I was praying, 'Lord, thank you so much for not listening to me for all those years that I said I never wanted that," he told ET's Cassie DiLaura.

"I wouldn't have known what I was missing out on," Lane added.

