Oklahoma Meteorologist Goes Viral For Special Forecasts

A University of Oklahoma meteorology student is going viral for her special twist on weather forecasts.

Mikayla Smith, a freelance weekend meteorologist at KXII and senior weather producer and meteorologist for OU Nightly, has launched a new initiative, "Signing Science with Smith." In these special forecasts, Smith uses American Sign Language to relay the weather forecast to viewers.

"The hard-of-hearing community has a special place in my heart. With social media often lacking closed caption or accurate captions, I felt the need to start talking weather in ASL. A little rusty but felt good to get back! So here is my newest endeavor, Signing Science with Smith," she said in a tweet, along with a video of an ASL forecast.