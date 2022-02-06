Adele Impersonator Offers Free Vegas Concerts For 'Weekends' Ticket Holders

Hello, it's (not) me.

With Adele's highly-anticipated "Weekends with Adele" performances on hold for now, one legendary Vegas show has come up with a plan for ticket holders who missed out seeing the "Easy On Me" singer.

The longest-running and most-awarded Vegas show, "Legends in Concert" is reportedly rolling out a free concert featuring the next best thing: an Adele impersonator.

"Legends" is debuting a "Legendary Divas" production and ticket holders who were set to "Weekends with Adele" get to see the show for free.

The show is running nightly at the Tropicana with Adele look-a-like Janae Longo taking on the task of embodying the British songstress.

The show also includes impersonators for Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Cher and is being hosted by an impersonator of the late Joan Rivers.