Body Found On trail In Georgia Turned Out To Be Life-Sized Doll

A life-sized doll gave Georgia investigators quite the scare after receiving a call about a body.

In a Facebook post by the Jones County Sheriff's Office on Thursday (February 3), investigators were called out to Hitchiti National Forest because someone reported a body on a trail.

When officials arrived at the scene, they initially saw "what appeared to be the body of a deceased female wearing white socks."

Deputy Matthew Dennis was one of the investigators to arrive and he "quickly recognized" that the body was, in fact, a life-sized doll.

Not only was the doll dressed like a young woman, but the doll also had accessories, making it that much more life-like, the post said.

Bringing some humor into the story, the Jones County Sheriff's Office added that the victim was now named Selena and "is a little under the weather, but she has been having a nice day and is expected a make a full recovery."

On a more serious note, the post also wrote:

"In all seriousness, thank God for small blessings in that this just turned out to be a case of littering. If you know Selena or are responsible for her whereabouts, rest assured no DNA was collected and you are safe. But in the future, please make sure to dispose of your items in a responsible way."

To see the Facebook post, click here.