Check Out The 70 Life-Sized Dinosaurs Coming To Arizona

By Ginny Reese

August 3, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Dinosaur fanatics will soon be able to check out 70 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs up close and personal in the Valley, reported ABC 15. Jurassic Quest is bringing the drive-through event to Glendale later this month.

The outdoor event has been named the "nation's largest and most realistic dinosaur experience." It has over 70 dinosaurs, which includes a 50-foot Megladon and an 80-foot Spinosaurus.

The even will take place at Glendale's Gila River Arena in the Yellow Lot from August 27th to September 5th.

Tickets for the event will cost $54.50 per vehicle, which includes processing fees. This is for up to eight people. Parties over eight will pay $85.50. You can purchase tickets at www.jurassicquest.com. They must be purchased ahead of time, and no tickets will be sold at the event.

Major dinosaur fans can purchase "Quest Packs" for an additional $15-$50. These packs include souvenirs as well as take-home arts and crafts.

The entire drive-through experience will last about an hour. There will be chances for photo ops, meet and greets with a "trainer," baby dinosaur animatronics, and guided tours that can be streamed.

Get in on the action at 9400 West Maryland Avenue in Glendale.

