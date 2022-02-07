Broadway's Ever-Popular Musical 'Hamilton' Returning To Louisville

By Ginny Reese

February 7, 2022

Broadway's award-winning musical Hamilton is returning to Louisville this summer, reported WHAS 11.

The musical is set to return to the city in June, with tickets going on sale Monday, February 14th at 10:00 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Kentucky Performing Arts website by clicking here, or on the Ticketmaster website by clicking here.

Tickets range from $59 to $199. A select number of premium seats will be available for $249. There is a maximum purchase of nine tickets per account.

Hamilton is scheduled to be at Whitney Hall on the following date:

The musical the story of "America then, told by America now." It features a score from Lin-Manuel Miranda and blends hip hop, jazz, and R&B.

