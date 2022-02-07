Broadway's Ever-Popular Musical 'Hamilton' Returning To Louisville
By Ginny Reese
February 7, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Broadway's award-winning musical Hamilton is returning to Louisville this summer, reported WHAS 11.
The musical is set to return to the city in June, with tickets going on sale Monday, February 14th at 10:00 a.m. You can buy tickets on the Kentucky Performing Arts website by clicking here, or on the Ticketmaster website by clicking here.
Tickets range from $59 to $199. A select number of premium seats will be available for $249. There is a maximum purchase of nine tickets per account.
Hamilton is scheduled to be at Whitney Hall on the following date:
- June 8, 2022 7:30PM
- June 9, 2022 7:30PM
- June 10, 2022 8:00PM
- June 11, 2022 2:00PM
- June 11, 2022 8:00PM
- June 12, 2022 1:00PM
- June 12, 2022 7:00PM
- June 14, 2022 7:30PM
- June 15, 2022 7:30PM
- June 16, 2022 7:30PM
- June 17, 2022 8:00PM
- June 18, 2022 2:00PM
- June 18, 2022 8:00PM
- June 19, 2022 1:00PM
- June 19, 2022 7:00PM
The musical the story of "America then, told by America now." It features a score from Lin-Manuel Miranda and blends hip hop, jazz, and R&B.