New Restaurant & Rooftop Bar Opens In Louisville

Copper & Kings American Brandy Co. has opened a new rooftop bar and restaurant located on the top floor of the distillery's Butchertown home, reported WLKY.

The Copper & Kings Rooftop Bar and Restaurant explores the many ways that brandy and other distilled spirits come to life through locally-sourced fare, according to a news release. The eatery has a dining room along with a covered rooftop deck giving views of the Ohio River and Downtown Louisville.

The kitchen is led by Josh Lehman, who has a 20 year career in some of the region's most notable restaurants. Lehman said in a news release:

"Every inch of this menu is influenced and inspired by Copper & Kings, from the distilling and aging techniques employed in the cellar, to the brand's commitment to sustainability, to our home in Butchertown, right in the middle of bourbon country. We are excited to welcome guests to this new dining experience and everything that Copper & Kings has to offer."

Click here to check out the new restaurant's menu.