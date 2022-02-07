Can You Guess These 3 'Jeopardy!' Questions About Massachusetts?

This state has been featured in numerous Jeopardy! clues during the show's nearly 60 year run.

Answer: What is Massachusetts?

Stacker.com reports the Bay State and all 49 others have been part of Jeopardy! clues since the show's initial launch in 1964 and resurgence in 1983, when the legendary Alex Trebek took over as host until his death in November 2020.

The website compiled a list of three clues and answers related to each of the 50 U.S. states through the fan-created J! Archive.

Here are three Jeopardy! clues about the state of Massachusetts:

Now, here are three Jeopardy! clues about the state of Massachusetts with their respective answers:

Danvers, Massachusetts, has a memorial for those who died after being accused of this in the late 17th century. Answer: Witchcraft. Rumors that these snacks were named for a physicist are untrue; they're named for a town in Massachusetts. Answer: Fig Newtons. The epitaph on this poet's grave marker in Amherst, Massachusetts, simply says, "Called Back." Answer: Emily Dickinson.

Jeopardy! is a syndicated game show by Sony Pictures Television that airs daily on varying networks. Check your local listings for when and where Jeopardy! airs in your market.