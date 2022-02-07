Delta Flight Has A Rough Landing After Tire Blows Out At Atlanta Airport

A flight from Dallas to Atlanta had a unexpected landing after the plane's tire blew out.

According to FOX 5, on Sunday (February 6), Delta Airlines Flight 1277 left Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and was scheduled to land at Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport around 3:40 p.m.

Officials say during the landing, a tire on the plane's right main gear blew out.

"Upon landing at Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, Delta flight 1277 operating from Dallas Fort Worth, experienced a flat tire and the plane came to rest on the taxiway," a Delta Air Lines spokesperson stated.

There were 172 passengers onboard the flight. Every passenger was bussed from the taxiway to the terminal.

FOX 5 was told by a Hartsfield Jackson spokesperson that the blown out tire had "minimal impact to operations," but transportation confirmed that some taxiways were closed until Sunday evening.

Luckily, no injuries were reported during the landing.

Entertainment blogger Tasha K was onboard the flight and told FOX 5, "When we were about to touch the ground, the plane kinda turned like to the left, and then BAM, just hit."

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating the incident. FAA officials say "each landing gear has multiple tires and pilots are trained how to safely respond to these situations."