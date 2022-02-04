Plane Has Landing Gear Malfunction, Makes Hard Landing At Las Vegas Airport

A plane made a hard landing at Harry Reid International Airport on Friday morning, reported FOX 5 KVVU-TV.

A Sun Country flight took off from the Las Vegas airport around 1:15 a.m. on February 4th. It was scheduled to fly to Minneapolis/Saint Paul International Airport. Shortly after taking off there was a landing gear problem, reported Sun Country media relations and Reid airport.

The aircraft was then forced to turn around and return to the Las Vegas airport.

According to airport officials, there were 56 total people aboard the flight. All passengers and crew members were safely deplaned and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials at Reid airport said that the runway is still out of service as the aircraft is still there.

Sun Country said that the airline has activated its emergency response and is working with NTSB on an investigation. Sun Country CEO Jude Bricker said:

"We will first and foremost take care of our passengers and crew. We will then fully investigate this incident to understand what happened."