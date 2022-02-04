Plane Has Landing Gear Malfunction, Makes Hard Landing At Las Vegas Airport

By Ginny Reese

February 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A plane made a hard landing at Harry Reid International Airport on Friday morning, reported FOX 5 KVVU-TV.

A Sun Country flight took off from the Las Vegas airport around 1:15 a.m. on February 4th. It was scheduled to fly to Minneapolis/Saint Paul International Airport. Shortly after taking off there was a landing gear problem, reported Sun Country media relations and Reid airport.

The aircraft was then forced to turn around and return to the Las Vegas airport.

According to airport officials, there were 56 total people aboard the flight. All passengers and crew members were safely deplaned and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials at Reid airport said that the runway is still out of service as the aircraft is still there.

Sun Country said that the airline has activated its emergency response and is working with NTSB on an investigation. Sun Country CEO Jude Bricker said:

"We will first and foremost take care of our passengers and crew. We will then fully investigate this incident to understand what happened."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices