Gigi Hadid Addresses Claims That She Revealed The Sex Of Rihanna's Child

Gigi Hadid is setting the record straight about Rihanna's pregnancy. After Riri confirmed the news that she's expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, the model wasted no time congratulating the singer on her expanding family, writing:

"three angels"

The subtle comment sparked a slew of speculation that "three angels" insinuates that the Bad Gal is expecting twins. One fan wrote:

"So my fan theory is...it's twins, a boy & a girl because bad gyal Rih is wearing pick and asap is wearing blue [in pregnancy pics]."

Another chimed in:

"Rihanna’s mom is a twin so it would not surprise me if she had twins at all"

However, Gigi is shutting down the rumors once and for all. After her comment had already received over 25,000 likes, the model responded:

"I just caught word of this commotion ^ I meant rih/rocky/baby lol"