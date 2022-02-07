Gigi Hadid Addresses Claims That She Revealed The Sex Of Rihanna's Child
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 7, 2022
Gigi Hadid is setting the record straight about Rihanna's pregnancy. After Riri confirmed the news that she's expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, the model wasted no time congratulating the singer on her expanding family, writing:
"three angels"
The subtle comment sparked a slew of speculation that "three angels" insinuates that the Bad Gal is expecting twins. One fan wrote:
"So my fan theory is...it's twins, a boy & a girl because bad gyal Rih is wearing pick and asap is wearing blue [in pregnancy pics]."
Another chimed in:
"Rihanna’s mom is a twin so it would not surprise me if she had twins at all"
However, Gigi is shutting down the rumors once and for all. After her comment had already received over 25,000 likes, the model responded:
"I just caught word of this commotion ^ I meant rih/rocky/baby lol"
Although Rih and Rocky have yet to confirm whether or not their having twin babies, a source confirmed to People that the pair is over the moon about their new bundle of joy, telling the mag:
"Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn't be happier and is so excited to be a mom. Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own timetable, and having a baby is no different. They're just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they're just the cutest, giddiest young couple that's expecting kids."
Only time, or Rihanna and Rocky, will reveal the unborn baby's truth. In the meantime, check out one of Rihanna and Rocky's most "Mom and Dad" moments.