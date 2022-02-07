Here's Why Fans Think Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Named Their Son Angel

On Sunday (February 6), Kylie Jenner revealed she had welcomed her second child, a son, with Travis Scott. Their baby boy arrived on February 2, 2022.

The 24-year-old beauty mogul shared the happy news on Instagram, simply posting a black and white photo of her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, holding her baby brother's hand. She captioned the sweet shot with a blue heart and her son's birthdate: "2/2/22."

Kylie's friends and family flooded her post with supportive comments and well-wishes. Fans quickly noticed a trend among the comments, however, and began theorizing Kylie and Travis have named their baby boy Angel or possibly Angelo.

"Can’t wait to meet the little angel," Kylie's makeup artist, Ariel, wrote. "Angel baby," her best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, added. Kris Jenner even left a note simply reading: "Angel Pie." Others close to the couple chimed in with angel emojis, prayer hands, and comments simply reading "amen."

In addition to the comments, the birthdate of Kylie's son may be another clue. February 2, 2022 (2/2/22) represents an angel number in numerology. Kylie even teased this as her son's due date when she sat down with Vogue while wearing a necklace with a 222 charm amid her pregnancy.

Making her son's birthday even more special, it comes just one day after Stormi's own birthday. Kylie and Travis welcomed Stormi on February 1, 2018, making the siblings almost exactly four years apart in age.

Following Stormi's arrival, Kylie and Travis took a few days before sharing her name with the world. We'll have to keep ours on Kylie's Instagram to see if this theory about her son's name proves to be true.