Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Welcome Their Second Child

It’s a boy — Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have welcomed Baby No. 2!

Kylie announced with a blue heart emoji on Instagram on Sunday (February 6) that her baby — whose name has not been publicly announced yet — was born on February 2. Her son joins big sister Stormi Webster, who just turned 4 on February 1. Many fans previously speculated that Kylie was carrying a son, though she and Scott opted to wait to find out the gender of their second baby.

Kylie, 24, previously shared a photo on Instagram headed into the New Year, captioning the post: “As 2022 is approaching i’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. i will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time. 🖤”

Rumors of Kylie’s pregnancy first swirled when Caitlyn Jenner said she had another grandchild on the way, but didn’t specify which of her children was expecting. By September, Kylie shared snapshots on her Instagram story showing that her “belly’s getting big.” In addition to Stormi, the new baby also joins several cousins in the Kardashian/Jenner family: North West, Chicago West, Psalm West and Saint West; Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick and Reign Aston Disick; True Thompson; and Dream Renee Kardashian.

The 30-year-old rapper and the reality star were reportedly stronger than ever during their second pregnancy. A source recently told Us Weekly: “Kylie has never felt more prepared for something in her entire life. Kylie and Travis are so elated to be on this journey again together. They are so in love with each other. They share a special bond as parents that no one else can touch. …She can’t wait for Stormi to have a sibling.”