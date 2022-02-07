Indiana Police Looking For Inmate Who Walked Away From Work Assignment
By Ginny Reese
February 7, 2022
Indiana police are currently in search of an inmate who walked away from a work assignment on Sunday morning, reported Fox 59.
45-year-old Steven Bailey walked away from his work assignment at the Edinburgh Correctional Facility. He is described as a white male about 5 feet 9 inches tall. He weighs around 195 pounds and has brown hair.
Bailey was last seen traveling south from Downtown Indianapolis wearing a yellow jumpsuit.
Bailey was convicted of dealing methamphetamine in Vanderburgh County. He is expected to be released sometime in 2025.
If anyone sees Bailey or has any information that could lead to his whereabouts, you are being urged to call police immediately.
A similar thing happened in Utah when an inmate walked out of jail during his work assignment. The inmate, 36-year-old Tyler Leon Shepard from Provo, was assigned to work in the culinary program. With the culinary program assignment, there is low security.
Officials from the Utah County Sheriff's Office said that the inmate walked out of the jail through the staff area.
Sgt. Spencer Cannon said that while this was technically an escape, it was not from a secured area of the jail.