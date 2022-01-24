Utah Inmate Worker At Large After Walking Out Of Jail

A Utah jail inmate is at large after walking out of the Utah County Jail on Saturday, reported 2 KUTV.

The inmate has been identified as 36-year-old Tyler Leon Shepard from Provo.

According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office, Shepard was assigned to work in the culinary program. With the culinary program assignment, there is low security.

Officials from the Utah County Sheriff's Office said that the inmate walked out of the jail through the staff area sometime after 4:10 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Sgt. Cannon said that while this was technically an escape, it was not from a secured area of the jail.

Shepard was still missing from the jail as of Sunday evening. Shepard has been charged with multiple felony counts of theft, some of which he has been convicted of and others that are still pending.

Anyone who has information about the missing jail inmate is being urged to contact the Utah County Sheriff's Office by calling (801) 851-4000.