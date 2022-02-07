Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why She Doesn't Think She & Ben Affleck Will Split
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 7, 2022
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's first relationship started before many of us were even alive. This time around, the famous pair plans to do love differently --- and according to J. Lo, she doesn't see them breaking up any time soon. In the latest issue of Rolling Stone, the Marry Me star, who's also the cover girl for the mag's latest issue, opens up about reuniting with the actor, and why this time around, things will be different. Lopez shared:
"I won't talk about it a lot. We've both grown. We're the same, and we're different. And that's what's nice. Yeah. Having a second chance at real love. Like I said, we learned a lot. We know what's real, what's not real. So it's just — the game has changed."
The award winning singer/actress continued on, confirming whether or not she sees her and the A-List actor splitting any time soon, sharing:
"I don't think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed. We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years."
The star also dished on how poorly she was treated when she and Ben initially got together in the early 2000's, sharing that she constantly felt like an "underdog" in the business since she didn't grow up wealthy or with industry connections, adding:
"It was brutal. It's one of those things that you bury very deeply so you can move on and get about your business. It's funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love. It was one of the happiest times of my life. But also, there was this other thing happening where we were being criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out, because we were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life."
See what else Jenny From The Block had to say in the full interview here.