Jennifer Lopez Reveals Why She Doesn't Think She & Ben Affleck Will Split

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's first relationship started before many of us were even alive. This time around, the famous pair plans to do love differently --- and according to J. Lo, she doesn't see them breaking up any time soon. In the latest issue of Rolling Stone, the Marry Me star, who's also the cover girl for the mag's latest issue, opens up about reuniting with the actor, and why this time around, things will be different. Lopez shared:

"I won't talk about it a lot. We've both grown. We're the same, and we're different. And that's what's nice. Yeah. Having a second chance at real love. Like I said, we learned a lot. We know what's real, what's not real. So it's just — the game has changed."

The award winning singer/actress continued on, confirming whether or not she sees her and the A-List actor splitting any time soon, sharing:

"I don't think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed. We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives — what to share, what not to share — is the balance that we have now, the benefit of experience and the wisdom that we gained over the years."