Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship is still going strong and they don't care who knows it.

The reunited couple continued their streak of showing off their love in public at an airport in Los Angeles on Saturday (November 6) afternoon. They shared a steamy kiss on the tarmac before Lopez boarded a private jet, while Affleck stayed behind in Los Angeles. Page Six published photos of their parting embrace.

This is just the latest in a long string of PDA between the happy couple. Lopez recently attended the premiere of Affleck's latest movie The Last Duel where the pair were photographed staring lovingly into each other's eyes.

Not long before that, the pair were photographed sharing a warm hug on the streets of New York City. When they weren't embracing or sharing a kiss, they could be seen walking hand in hand with big smiles on their faces.