Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Accused Him Of Putting 'Hit Out' On Her
By Kiyonna Anthony
February 7, 2022
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's post split feud is still in full swing. In the latest chain of events, Kanye revealed via Instagram that his estranged wife and KKW Beauty founder is accusing him of putting a hit out on her. Ye shared in a post:
"YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND I’M ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND I’M ACCUSED OF STEALING."
The rant didn't end there. The Grammy Award winning rapper continued on, slamming his former Kardashian/Jenner family:
"NOW I’M BEING ACCUSED OF PUTTING A HIT ON HER. THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP. THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WHETHER ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP. I’M NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE.”
Ye's post comes just days after he called out one of Kim's cousin's who reportedly agreed with the rapper's comments that daughter eight-year old North West is too young for social media. Kanye publicly shared before deleting:
“THIS IS AN EXAMPLE OF KIM’S COUSIN AGREEING WITH ME ABOUT TIK TOK THEN PROCEEDING TO ASK ME FOR SOME YEEZYS AFTERWARDS. HER OTHER COUSIN KARA CALLED ME SAYING SHE AGREED WITH ME THEN SAID SHE WOULD SPEAK OUT PUBLICLY WHICH SHE NEVER DID THEN SHE SUGGESTED…”
Ye via Instagram:— Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) February 6, 2022
"THIS IS AN EXAMPLE OF KIM’S COUSIN AGREEING WITH ME ABOUT TIK TOK THEN PROCEEDING TO ASK ME FOR SOME YEEZYS AFTERWARDS HER OTHER COUSIN KARA CALLED ME SAYING SHE AGREED WITH ME THEN SAID SHE WOULD SPEAK OUT PUBLICLY WHICH SHE NEVER DID THEN SHE SUGGESTED… pic.twitter.com/lBYwt3x6Q5
Kimye's recent battle comes on the heels of Kim allowing North to post on TikTok, without Kanye's consent. After Kanye's Friday morning rant, the beauty mogul shared a statement of her own via her Instagram Stories:
"Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness."
Kim Kardashian has fired back after Kanye "Ye" West claimed their daughter North was being put on TikTok "against his will." https://t.co/Qhi0f6Y1F4 pic.twitter.com/GsRUh6TMkz— E! News (@enews) February 4, 2022
Kanye has since deleted his Instagram posts.